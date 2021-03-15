Tūhoe kaumatua celebrates 60 years at KiwiRail

Originally published by Māori Television

Keith Turuwhenua of Tūhoe is a 76-year-old Kiwirail worker who has just celebrated 60 years on the job.

Having grown up in the small Bay of Plenty settlement of Waimana, Turuwhenua said he got the job after his grandfather encouraged him to move to Wellington when he was 16 years old to complete a trade training programme run by the Government's Māori Affairs department.

He says a daily schedule is essential to being able to maintain his work ethic and work responsibilities.

"I wake up at 5am and have a quick cup of tea in the mornings.

"I make sure everything is okay at home when I leave the house and off I go to work."

Turuwhenua said there will be a celebration of sorts this coming Friday to celebrate his 60-year milestone.