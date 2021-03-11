Auckland's $31 billion transport plan includes half-price public transport for the poor

The Auckland Transport Plan includes more investment in buses and ferry services. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Government and Auckland Council have updated their investment plan for transport in the city with a record budget of $31 billion over 10 years, including half-price fares on public transport for the poor.

The Auckland Transport Plan includes an extra $3b from the 2018 plan, much of that from a package of projects announced by the Government early last year that included nearly $2b for the Penlink and Mill Rd roading projects.

The latest plan includes funding for a raft of big projects underway, such as the $4.4b City Rail Link, $1.4b Eastern Busway and $830m Puhoi to Warkworth highway.

At an announcement at the Manukau railway station this morning, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Mayor Phil Goff were keen to stress the climate change and housing benefits that will flow from the plan.

Wood said the plan would turn around transport emissions rising in Auckland from increased investment and public transport projects and encouraging walking and cycling.

Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Andrew Warner

However, population growth means that while emissions will decrease by 13 per cent per person, overall emissions will increase by 6 per cent separate from other government and council policies.

Spending on walking and cycling and for the council's 21 Local Boards is $1.5b, a rise of $600m from the previous plan.

The plan includes $400m for transport projects alongside the Government's Auckland Housing Programme to deliver more than 17,000 Kainga Ora homes across Tāmaki, Mt Roskill, Oranga and Māngere.

The spending includes intersection upgrades, bus priority measures, walking and cycling bridges over SH20, additional bus lanes in Māngere, and upgrading Middlemore Station.

From July next year, about 200,000 of Auckland's poorest people with a community services card will qualify for half-price public transport fares.

Funding is committed in the plan for the $4.4 billion City Rail Link. Photo / Supplied

Wood said this would mean about 2.7 million public transport trips a year - public transport trips have fallen from 103m to 54m a year as a result of Covid-19.

He said officials were doing everything they can to bring forward the rollout date of July next year and, if the pilot is successful it could be rolled out with other councils throughout New Zealand.

Goff welcomed the "largest capital programme ever allocated for Auckland transport infrastructure and services" - which has seen the council's contribution of $10.2b about the same as $10b in 2018.

"We have a huge backlog from years of underinvestment to make up and this is a step in the right direction.



"ATAP gives a strong boost to public transport. Public transport, walking and cycling will increase over the next decade from 23 per cent to 29 per cent of morning peak trips, which is good news for addressing the problems of traffic congestion and carbon emissions," Goff said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo / Michael Craig

A further $500m has also been provided to boost public transport trips on buses and ferries by 91 per cent. The new budget is $1.3b

Goff said the plan also aims to reduce the Auckland road toll by 65 per cent by 2031, or about 1700 deaths and serious injuries.

"By itself, ATAP does not solve all of Auckland's transport problems but it will allow us to make inroads into the increasingly serious problems of carbon emissions, traffic congestion and housing shortages," Goff said.

The plan retains $1.8b of seed funding for light rail, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised in 2017 would be up and running from the CBD to Mt Roskill by 2021.