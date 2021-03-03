Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus: TranzAlpine winter schedule likely to change due to demand

2 minutes to read

The TranzAlpine crossing one of the South Island's braided rivers. Photo / Supplied, KiwiRail

NZ Herald
By: Hugh Collins

There are hopes KiwiRail can keep the West Coast moving after Covid-19 restrictions ease.

KiwiRail's TranzAlpine winter schedule is likely to change to adapt to demand, a spokesperson said.

"We will be making decisions very soon and will announce the new schedule as soon as the details are finalised."

Read More

Grey District mayor Tania Gibson wants an answer from the Government as to whether or not it can continue through the year

She said their economy depends on it.

"It's not just about the TranzAlpine service, it's about the businesses that service the ports around the line and when it gets into our town."

In 2019 the line had a $40 million upgrade as part of the Government's Provincial Growth Fund.

KiwiRail also operates a train service between Auckland and Wellington and one from Christchurch to Picton as well as the Interislander.

In May last year, the TranzAlpine was shut down for about two weeks due to Covid-19.