Tsunami threat to Northland from Kermadec earthquake

All was calm on Onerahi foreshore at 8.10am today, but Northlanders from the Bay of Islands to Whangārei are urged to stay away from the coast after an earthquake north of the country.

Northlanders are being urged to stay away from the water with strong and unusual currents possible after a large earthquake north of New Zealand.

While there is no tsunami threat, Civil Defence has issued a national advisory after a 7.4 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands at 6.41am, warning Northlanders to stay off beaches and shore areas.

''We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore,'' Civil Defence said.

''Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

''People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.''

The area under threat is the east coast of Northland from the Bay of Islands to Whangārei.

Northland Regional Council maritime manager Pete Thomas, based in Ōpua, said at 8.15am today it was pretty quiet but people were being advised to stay from harbours, rivers and estuaries while the alert was on.

"We haven't heard any tsunami sirens going off as yet and there's no time predictions on when the effects on the water will be between the Bay of Islands and Whangārei. But we'll keep a close eye."

The Kermadec quake was the second to hit around New Zealand overnight.

A massive 7.1 magnitude quake struck off New Zealand's east coast at 2.27am about 95km east of Te Araroa.

A tsunami warning was issued but later cancelled and a marine warning has also been lifted.

The quake was widely felt across the North Island and parts of the South Island and it's too early to say if it caused much damage.

ADVICE FOR PEOPLE IN AREAS UNDER THREAT FROM CIVIL DEFENCE:

STAY OFF THE BEACHES AND SHORE AREAS

There is no need to evacuate other areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected as a result of this event. We are advising people to:

Move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

Do not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges.

Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions.

Share this information with family, neighbours and friends.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this Advisory is cancelled.

This National Advisory has been issued following an assessment of information available. The situation may change as new information becomes available. Listen to the radio or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz

There's some tsunami advice from Civil Defence here:

https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/