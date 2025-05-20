He told the Herald he is devastated TSB is refusing to waive the Banking Ombudsman’s $500,000 financial threshold to allow an independent probe into TSB’s actions. He believed this was the last avenue he had to recover any money.
Fan accused the bank of trying to avoid public scrutiny and sidestepping potential compensation orders if it was found to have missed crucial red flags.
“It’s obfuscation. If they’ve got nothing to hide, why are they trying to evade the Ombudsman?”
TSB is defending its actions, saying there were no “indicators to suggest fraud or obvious customer vulnerabilities” when Fan made the payments.
Given the amount involved and the “complex and technical” nature of the scam, the bank believed it was more appropriate for Fan to seek review through the courts.
He thought he was purchasing low-risk bonds with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. In fact, the funds ultimately went to an Auckland Westpac account controlled by South African businessman Carel Viljoen.
The Beca costings professional was found guilty earlier this year of money laundering in connection with $2m, which was stolen by scammers from Fan and another elderly victim in Rotorua.
But a jury found he was reckless as to whether the large payments coming into his account were the proceeds of crime. He could be jailed for up to seven years when he is sentenced next month.
‘I want to make a transfer of almost $1m’
During the trial it emerged that Fan made two $1m payments to the scammers, though one was successfully recalled by the bank.
TSB staff helped him make the first by outward telegraphic transfer to an Australian bank in late December 2022.
But days after the money left Fan’s account he realised the so-called bonds investment was not jointly registered in his wife’s name. He contacted the man pretending to be his broker, who instructed Fan to ask TSB to reverse the transaction.
The scammers then sent payment instructions for Viljoen’s Westpac account. Again, TSB staff helped him transfer $1m by phone.
TSB responds: ‘This is not a decision we made lightly'
The Herald asked TSB why Fan’s apparent vulnerability combined with his cancellation of the earlier $1m payment did not trigger any red flags.
We also asked whether he was warned about the possibility of a scam and if staff interrogated him about why money for a supposed Australian bank bond investment was being sent to a Westpac account in Auckland.
TSB general manager customer delivery Penny Burgess said staff had several discussions with Fan about the investment. They asked him to confirm what the payment was for and received a “consistent response”.
“We made further inquiries ourselves internally, which included reviewing the payment invoice. In these inquiries, based on what we knew about the fraud landscape that applied at that time, we didn’t identify any indicators to suggest fraud or obvious customer vulnerabilities.“
Burgess said Fan’s loss was nearly twice the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s current financial limit. The scheme’s terms and conditions prevented investigations over this threshold unless both parties agreed.
Given the significant value of the loss and the “complex and technical nature” of the scam, TSB believed it was “more appropriate” for Fan’s claim to be considered by the courts.
“This is not a decision we made lightly. The impact this has had on Mr Fan has been front of mind for us throughout this process. That’s why we believe it would be best dealt with in a more appropriate setting to achieve an outcome that is fair to all parties.”
Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden confirmed her office did not have jurisdiction to investigate Fan’s complaint, as his loss was above the scheme’s $500,000 threshold and TSB had refused to waive the limit.
Sladden suggested asking TSB about its decision to block an independent review by her office.
Lane Nichols is a senior journalist and Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.