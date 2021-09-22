True love rocks!

Buster and 99 are a couple of penguins that have shared pebbles for 24 nesting seasons, raising 19 chicks along the way. Video / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. For Gentoo penguins, a pebble or two might just do the trick.

Buster and 99 are a couple of penguins that have shared pebbles for 24 nesting seasons – that's a decade in human years - raising 19 chicks along the way.

Buster and 99 have raised 19 chicks together over 24 nesting seasons. Photo / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's

Their romance can be put down to compatibility and hard work says Penguin Keeper Kristen Buckley.

"Biologically speaking, it is crucial that penguins make sure they are with a good partner," Buckley says. "They can't afford to have a partner that isn't very good at catching food or finding nesting material because this means that their chicks are very unlikely to make it to adulthood."

A pebble can mean I love you. Photo / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's

And the ritual of collecting and sharing pebbles is much more than saying "I love you".

"Due to the harsh nature of the Sub-Antarctic islands where the Gentoo Penguins call home, it is extremely hard to raise a chick," says Buckley. "Unlike other birds where one parent can raise a whole clutch of eggs by themselves, both penguin parents need to work together to successfully raise their chicks."

The couple build nests with pebbles and share all duties. Photo / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's

These love birds are an example to us all that a common goal, shared responsibility and the odd gift are yet another way to say to each other "You Rock!"