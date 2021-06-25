Truckie flees logging truck as it catches fire near Pōrangahau

Emergency services responded to reports of a logging truck on fire near Pōrangahau Rd and Mangaorapa Rd, about 3am Friday. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services responded to reports of a logging truck on fire near Pōrangahau Rd and Mangaorapa Rd, about 3am Friday. Photo / Supplied

An electrical fault appears to be behind a logging truck catching fire near Pōrangahau early on Friday.

The Pōrangahau Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the scene on Pōrangahau Rd and Mangaorapa Rd about 3am.

They found the truck "well involved", a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Crews remained onsite until about 4.30am.

Police said the driver was heading south to Weber when he noticed smoke coming from the engine, and managed to pull off the road before the fire took hold.

Police said the fire appears to have started due to an electrical fault, and the driver was uninjured.

It was not believed to be carrying a load at the time.

Heavy haulage has been called in to remove the burnt frame of the logging truck.