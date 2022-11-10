Motorists are being advised to expect delays while travelling through Tirau after a truck collided with a rail overbridge.

The truck will take some time to remove, a police spokesperson said.

SH1 TIRAU - 10:25AM

Due to a truck crash #SH1 is closed between Prospect Ave and SH5 in Tirau. Northbound traffic turn right onto SH5, left onto Hetherington Rd, left onto Okoroire Rd, Patetere Rd, left onto SH27, rejoin SH1. Reverse for southbound. https://t.co/HSW6myeMSc. ^MF pic.twitter.com/FTa0Ik1Dws — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 10, 2022

Both northbound and southbound lanes are blocked.

Traffic management is in place.





MORE TO COME