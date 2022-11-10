Voyager 2022 media awards
Truck strikes rail overbridge on State Highway 1 at Tirau

NZ Herald
Motorists are being advised to expect delays while travelling through Tirau after a truck collided with a rail overbridge.

The truck will take some time to remove, a police spokesperson said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are blocked.

Traffic management is in place.

MORE TO COME

