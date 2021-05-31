Truck rolled after collision with car in Napier, two lanes of road blocked

A truck rolled, blocking a lane of a major road through Napier in morning traffic, after a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Prebensen Dr and State Highway 2 after the two-vehicle crash at 7.13am.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries, but a St John Ambulance had been called as a precaution.

The right hand lane of the eastbound and westbound side of Prebensen Dr was blocked, NZTA said.

Firefighters were called to deal with a petrol spill on the road, council officers had been notified to assist with traffic control, and a tow truck had been requested.

The scene appeared to have been cleared just after 8am.