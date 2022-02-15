Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Photo / Bevan Conley

A driver has been critically injured following a serious crash involving a car and truck in Hamilton East on Tuesday night.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred shortly before 10 pm at the intersection of Galloway Street and Naylor Street.

"The driver of the truck has been trapped and has critical injuries, while the driver of the car is also trapped and appears to have serious injuries."

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as the crash is completely blocking the intersection and power lines are down at the scene.

The spokesperson said the road is likely to remain closed for some time and may create traffic delays in the early morning.