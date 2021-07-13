Truck crash closes Masterton-Castlepoint Rd, Wairarapa; police urge care on icy roads

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.10 this morning. Photo / File

Motorists north of the capital are advised to expect delays after a truck crash closed the Masterton-Castlepoint Rd this morning.

The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital with moderate serious injuries.

Police also urged motorists to take extra care on roads across the district as ice had been reported on a number of roads.

They were alerted that a truck had crashed into a bridge at the intersection of Masterton-Castlepoint Rd and Te Parae Rd at about 6.10am.

They advised the road would be closed for a few hours while the truck was removed, and thanked motorists for their patience.

As roads can become icy and slick when cold, police urged drivers to increase the following distance between the car in front to ensure time to safely stop.