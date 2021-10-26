Truck crash blocks State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff

State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff is completely blocked off after a truck rolled and caught fire overnight. Image / Google

A serious truck crash and fire overnight has completely blocked off State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3.30am after reports that a truck had crashed and caught fire.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said the blaze was now out but that the road is blocked and will be for some time.

He said firefighters are working with police to clean up the contents of the truck, which are non-hazardous.

One fire engine from Invercargill is there and two crews from Bluff are controlling traffic on the south side.

Norris referred questions about the condition of the truck driver to police.