Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Truck crash blocks State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff

Quick Read
State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff is completely blocked off after a truck rolled and caught fire overnight. Image / Google

State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff is completely blocked off after a truck rolled and caught fire overnight. Image / Google

NZ Herald

A serious truck crash and fire overnight has completely blocked off State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3.30am after reports that a truck had crashed and caught fire.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said the blaze was now out but that the road is blocked and will be for some time.

Read More

He said firefighters are working with police to clean up the contents of the truck, which are non-hazardous.

One fire engine from Invercargill is there and two crews from Bluff are controlling traffic on the south side.

Norris referred questions about the condition of the truck driver to police.