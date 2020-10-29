Truck carrying house collides with power lines in two separate incidents

A section of State Highway 26 is closed and diversions are in place. Photo / NZTA

A truck carrying a house has brought down power lines in two separate incidents this morning.

The first incident happened on State Highway 2 near Ngatea about 4:15am with the house pulling down an overhead line, Powerco said in a statement.

A field crew was sent to the scene and the line was repaired. The property affected by the first incident has had power restored.

The second incident happened on the corner of State Highway 26 and Corbett Rd north of Paeroa just after 7:30am.

SH26 PAEROA TO KOPU - ROAD CLOSED - 8:00AM, FRI 30 OCT Due to a crash in the Hikutaia area (on SH26, just south of the... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Another overhead line was brought down, along with the pole, which landed on the house the truck was transporting.

A field crew was sent to make the site safe and repairs are ongoing, Powerco said.

A handful of properties are without power and are expected to be back on in the next few hours.

The highway is closed between Paeroa and Kopu and diversions are in place at State Highway 2, Hauraki Rd and State Highway 25A.

Police were also called to the scene on State Highway 26. There are no reported injuries.

More to come.