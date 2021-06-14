Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Truck breakdown blocks Auckland Harbour Bridge lane

The truck is blocking the left-hand lane heading south into Auckland. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A broken-down truck is blocking a lane on Auckland's Harbour Bridge - adding to wet weather woes for motorists.

The vehicle has been blocking the left southbound lane heading toward the rise of the bridge since 12.30pm.

Tow services are en route, Waka Kotahi NZTA said just after 1pm.

The transport agency called for motorists to pass with care and expect delays from Esmonde Rd through to the bridge.

The breakdown is causing delays back to Takapuna, according to Google Maps.