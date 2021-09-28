Triple stabbing: Trio taken to hospital after confrontation in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu

Police respond to a Great South Rd address in Ōtāhuhu where two people were seriously injured. Photo / Greg Bowker

Police respond to a Great South Rd address in Ōtāhuhu where two people were seriously injured. Photo / Greg Bowker

Three people have suffered stabbing injuries - two with serious wounds - during an altercation in South Auckland this afternoon.

Police were called to the Great South Rd address in Ōtāhuhu around 2pm.

Three people suffered injuries, including two who were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. A third person suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital, according to authorities.

Police respond to a Great South Rd address in Ōtāhuhu where two people were seriously injured. Photo / Greg Bowker

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said three ambulances and a rapid response unit were called to the scene.

The three people were known to each other, according to police.

"An investigation is still ongoing into the circumstances of what has occurred, however police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident," a spokesperson said.

No one has yet been charged.