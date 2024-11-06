“Perpetrators of blessing scams pose as healers or spiritual practitioners, offering to remove the curse or bring good fortune in exchange for money or valuable items,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, from the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit.

“Victims are pressured to hand over cash or jewellery, typically instructed not to open the packages they receive, only to later discover that the contents are worthless.

Police have jointly charged the three suspects with two counts of obtaining by deception, Bolton said.

The charges relate to two victims – one who lost $14,500 and jewellery and another who lost $15,000.

The accused were remanded in custody following their arrest and are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Cash believed to have been collected from victims, seized from "blessing" scam suspects arrested by Auckland City Financial Crime Unit detectives. Photo / NZ Police

Police are continuing to tally the money that has been recovered, but it is a substantial amount.

While the Financial Crime Unit has identified two victims so far, it’s highly likely more people were targeted, Bolton said.

“We urge anyone who may have fallen victim to this scam to contact us and encourage members of New Zealand’s Chinese community to talk with elderly relatives and make a report if they have been scammed.”

Bolton urged anyone with information that could assist police enquiries to contact them at https://105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105.

In New Zealand, blessing scams have predominantly targeted Chinese communities, exploiting cultural beliefs in spiritual healing and curses.

This type of fraud has been active in New Zealand for more than 15 years, with a notable rise in cases in Auckland in recent years.

Police have continued to raise awareness within at-risk communities, yet these fraudulent activities persist, often carried out by well co-ordinated groups, Bolton said.

“Police remain committed to protecting all members of the public from fraud and financial harm, and ensuring that everyone feels safe from deceptive practices.”

Police encouraged the community to stay vigilant of scams, and to remain cautious when approached by individuals offering unsolicited services.

If you suspect that you may have fallen victim to a scam, please contact Police via 105 immediately.

