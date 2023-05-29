Revised pursuit policy set to be unveiled, heavy rain and wind hits the upper North Island and Russia launches one of its largest drone attacks on Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A young woman who died after contracting meningococcal disease in Wellington was “cherished and adored by all who knew her”.

Rebekah May Emmett’s family said that their “beautiful girl was suddenly and unfairly taken” from them on Monday last week “after a short and hard fight”.

Emmett worked at Wellington’s Z & Hair Co as a senior stylist, with the salon closing temporarily late last week due to the “deeply saddening event”.

Her family said in a funeral notice published in Hawke’s Bay Today that Emmett was a “special friend to many”, was treasured by her extended family and “cherished and adored by all who knew her”.

“Thank you to the ICU team at Wellington Hospital for their beautiful care of our daughter,” they said.

Originally from Hawke’s Bay, Emmett was also an integral part of the local Caledonian Pipe Band for many years, expressing her Scottish heritage.

A Hawke’s Bay Today article in 2016 told the story of a 16-year-old Hastings Girls’ High School student that traded her accomplished highland dancer shoes for drumsticks as she competed in the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Championships.

After starting to dance at the age of 3, Emmett excelled, landing her a place dancing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo which marched into Wellington’s Westpac Stadium in 2016.

Rebekah Emmett, right, in 2016. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I prefer dancing because I started so young, it’s a big part of my life,” but drumming also tied into the bigger scheme of things, she said in 2016.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page, Pipe Major Jarrod Cawood wrote that Emmett’s presence and active involvement enriched their community, and her warm personality and infectious enthusiasm touched the lives of many.

“Whether it was her vibrant smile, her unwavering support, or her genuine care for others, she left an indelible mark on our hearts.

“Let us remember Rebekah not only for the profound impact she had on our lives but also for the joy, laughter, and love she brought into our community. May her spirit continue to inspire us as we honour her memory and support one another through this challenging time,” said Cawood.

A celebration of Emmett’s life is being held in Hastings on Monday.

Medical officer of health Dr Craig Thorley said the recent death is a tragedy and Te Whatu Ora sends their condolences to Emmett’s family.

Meningitis Foundation Chairman Gerard Rushton said they initially would like to recognise the trauma that the family is going through and the loss that they’re having losing their beautiful 23-year-old daughter.

Rebekah Emmett was a 'special friend to many'. Photo / Supplied

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We know what they’re going through and the tragedy of losing a young life like this,” he said.

Rushton says the recent death reinforces the need to protect all of our whānau and young people from this horrible disease.

“We’ve been advocating for a long time now to protect everyone and provide free meningococcal vaccines and so we urge the Government to act quickly to prevent what is a preventable disease in this country,” he said.

The foundation has received extensive medical advice that an outbreak of meningitis is imminent and that New Zealanders should prepare themselves.

“We’re advocating to protect all our young people from this disease because it is not selective and it can strike anywhere,” Rushton said.

Meningococcal disease symptoms typically develop very quickly over a few hours, but in some cases may develop more slowly over several days. Symptoms include a fever sometimes with cold hands and feet, vomiting, muscle aches and joint aches.

If meningococcal develops to meningitis, symptoms can include a headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to bright light and drowsiness. A red or purple rash is common, but does not always occur – or can occur in spots over the body that look more like bruises.

If you’re concerned that someone in your family might have meningococcal disease, call your doctor straight away or call Healthline 0800 611 116 24/7 or dial 111.



