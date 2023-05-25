Meningococcal warning to Wellington after patient dies

Te Whatu Ora has issued an alert over meningococcal infection. Photo / 123RF

A person has died of meningococcal disease in Wellington, sparking a warning from Te Whatu Ora.

The health organisation is warning people to be aware of the risks of the disease, and to keep an eye out for symptoms.

Medical officer of health Dr Craig Thorley said the recent death is a tragedy and Te Whatu Ora sends their condolences to the family of the person.

“Out of respect to them we will not be releasing any further information on this death.”

He said they have followed up with everyone who had contact with the patient, including family members, and are satisfied that there is no further health risk to them.

Vaccination is a good protection against meningococcal disease, and is funded for children up to 12 months of age, with a free catch-up programme available until August 2025 for children up to 5 and further funded shots for people aged 13-25.

Dr Thornley said anyone who missed out on their immunisation should catch up.

“I would strongly encourage those who are eligible to get their vaccinations for the extra protection, whether that is at your tertiary medical centre or general practice.”

Meningococcal disease symptoms typically develop very quickly over a few hours, but in some cases may develop more slowly over several days. Symptoms include a fever sometimes with cold hands and feet, vomiting, muscle aches and joint aches.

If meningococcal develops to meningitis, symptoms can include a headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to bright light and drowsiness. A red or purple rash is common, but does not always occur – or can occur in spots over the body that look more like bruises.

If you’re concerned that someone in your family might have meningococcal disease, call your doctor straight away or call Healthline 0800 611 116 24/7 or dial 111.