Trial of prominent NZ musician charged with threats to kill, assault, impeding breath delayed

The man is a prominent musician in Aotearoa. Photo / 124rf

The trial for a prominent Aotearoa musician accused of nearly a dozen crimes against a woman he was in a family relationship with, including allegedly threatening to kill her on two occasions, has been delayed until next year.

He was scheduled to go to trial this week in the Auckland District Court but it was vacated after his counsel withdrew last Thursday, a court worker confirmed to the Herald.

A new court date has been assigned for February next year and the musician is being represented by a public defender.

The man is facing 11 charges for the offending, which is alleged to have occurred on seven occasions between late 2022 to late 2023 in both Auckland and Queenstown.

Seven of the charges are for assault, including a charge which specifies a drink bottle was used as a weapon and another charge citing a slipper.