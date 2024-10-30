Auckland Transport says it is working to restore power to some areas of its network. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Auckland Transport says it is working to restore power to some areas of its network, after an earlier outage caused by trespassers.

Police said they were called to a railway footbridge in Manurewa, after reports of youths trespassing near the overhead lines near Manurewa station shortly before 4pm.

Auckland Transport said power had been isolated and turned off in the area, due to the risk caused by the trespassers.

AT said there would be further delays and cancellations on the Eastern and Southern lines as it worked to restore power.