Trespasser on train tracks disrupts Auckland’s rail network

Auckland’s Southern and Eastern rail lines are facing disruption this morning after a trespasser was spotted between train tracks.
The incident has been reported to the police.
Auckland Transport issued an alert on twitter informing passengers to expect cancellations and delays on the network.
“Due to a trespasser on tracks near Papatoetoe, the overhead power has been turned off and police have been notified,” AT said.
“Expect delays and possible cancellations on the Southern and Eastern Lines.”
A police spokesperson said officers were attending an incident where there were concerns for someone’s wellbeing.
“People are asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.”