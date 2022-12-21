Trespasser on train tracks disrupts Auckland’s rail network

A trespasser on the train tracks has disrupted Auckland's rail network this morning. Photo / NZME

Auckland’s Southern and Eastern rail lines are facing disruption this morning after a trespasser was spotted between train tracks.

The incident has been reported to the police.

UPDATED 11:00 AM



Correction: The incident is taking place near Papatoetoe.

Expect delays and cancellations. Check Train Line Status and Live Departures before you travel.

Scheduled buses are also accepting Train tickets and AT HOP cards. ^CL https://t.co/X3rM8lXcZg — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) December 21, 2022

Auckland Transport issued an alert on twitter informing passengers to expect cancellations and delays on the network.

“Due to a trespasser on tracks near Papatoetoe, the overhead power has been turned off and police have been notified,” AT said.

“Expect delays and possible cancellations on the Southern and Eastern Lines.”

A police spokesperson said officers were attending an incident where there were concerns for someone’s wellbeing.

“People are asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.”