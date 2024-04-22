Kauri Glen treetops walkway is now open to the public. Photo / Alex Burton

A new boardwalk 60 metres long and 18 metres off the ground has recently opened to the public in Kauri Glen Reserve, Northcote.

The boardwalk and three glulam (laminated timber) bridges span a steep gully in the reserve allowing access to the forest canopy for the first time.

The boardwalk is 18 metres above the valley floor. Photo / Alex Burton

Once the domain of birds and a handful of daredevil climbers, the new aerial walkway gives a glimpse of life in the treetops and a new appreciation of these unique and fragile environments.

Kauri Glen Reserve is highly populated with kauri including one of the highest concentrations of the species.

The area contains maturing kauri on the lower slopes of the valley with some trees of significant size and some between 300 and 400 years old.

The walkway allows access to the forest canopy for the first time. Photo / Alex Burton

The project got the go-ahead when the Kauri Glen Reserve was identified as an important stand of mature kauri that was vulnerable to dieback and in need of protection. It is also an important part of the Te Ara Awataha greenway that follows the path of the original Awataha Stream providing a 1.5 km-long network of quiet paths and streets connecting the Northcote town centre and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The original stream was buried in the 1950s and built over with roads, houses and community buildings. In heavy rains the stream path would often reappear allowing kayaking down some streets in the area.

The greenway plays an important role in the community as an open space for relaxation and recreation and as a place to learn about the natural world. It will also help with overland water flow to reduce flooding ensuring children can safely get to school without walking through flooded streets.

The Kauri Glen walkway is part of the Te Ara Awataha greenway connecting the town centre with surrounding suburbs through a quiet, green network. Photo / Alex Burton

The no step design of the bridges connecting to the boardwalk also ensures access to everyone as well as contribute to kauri dieback mitigation.

The boardwalk has an official opening next Sunday (28th April) at midday to celebrate the completion of this impressive and significant project.