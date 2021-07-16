Tree down on Lambton Quay, Wellington under heavy rain watch and wind warning

A tree has come down on Lambton Quay in Wellington, as wild weather hits the capital.
Wellington City Council advised via Twitter emergency services were working at the scene to get the area cleared.
It comes after Metservice issued a severe wind warning for the Wellington region this weekend as northwest gales are expected to gust up to 140km/h in exposed places until 6pm on Saturday.
The capital will also be under a heavy rain watch.
The Wairarapa be under a severe wind warning, as gusts of 120km/h in exposed areas are forecasted.
The strong wind could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.
Waka Kotahi NZTA warned motorists of possible hazardous driving conditions, especially for those in high-sided vehicles and on motorbikes.
Because of the extreme weather set to hit the capital, the Wellington Harbour ferry will be operating on a restricted timetable.
The timetable will be as follows: departing Queens Wharf: 2.05pm, 4.30pm, 5.30pm, & 6.30pm. Departing Days Bay: 3.15pm, 4.55pm, 6, & 6.55pm. This also means there will be no travel into Seatoun this afternoon.
The wild wind and rain is part of a wider weather system that has resulted in a rare "red warning" being issued for parts of the South Island's West Coast. Residents are told to brace for heavy rain, flooding, slips and possible thunderstorms.