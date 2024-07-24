“Verifying MethaneSat livestock methane emission estimates in New Zealand and Australia using ground and airborne observations” is run by the University of New South Wales, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), and the University of Wollongong.

The project aims to use ground and airborne observations to verify MethaneSat’s livestock methane emission estimates in New Zealand and Australia.

Through this, researchers hope to improve real-time monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions and provide valuable data for carbon accounting and emission reduction strategies.

The three other research projects involve:

Improving the tracking of space objects by managing free space optical communication nodes across Australia and New Zealand

Developing a joint AUS-NZ concept for maritime domain awareness

Supporting the SatPing initiative, which aims to enhance space situational awareness by improving the tracking of objects in Earth’s orbit.

Professor Andy Koronios, chief executive of SmartSat CRC, said the projects were “a significant advancement for transtasman space collaboration”.

“This partnership between Australia and New Zealand in the space sector demonstrates our commitment to leveraging our combined strengths and resources.

“These projects are a testament to our shared vision of driving innovation and developing capabilities that will not only benefit our respective countries but also contribute to global advancements in space technology.”

SmartSat CRC chief executive Professor Andy Koronios. Photo / Simon Casson

The partnership between SmartSat and MBIE aims to establish enduring partnerships between Australian and New Zealand researchers.

Dr Carl Seubert, chief research officer of SmartSat CRC was excited to bring Australian and New Zealand research organisations together to “tackle significant issues through innovative space R&D”.

“Initiatives such as this are essential to foster the development of space technology and amplify its impact to solve environmental, economic, and social challenges on Earth.”

Additionally, the research addresses major environmental, economic and social challenges through scientific collaboration while leveraging the unique geographical advantages of Australia and New Zealand, such as the Southern Hemisphere location, clear skies, and varied topography.

Funding opportunities

SmartSat has also opened a call for submissions for funding opportunities for further research activities under the programme.

SmartSat CRC and MBIE want proposals for collaborative six-month feasibility studies with up to A$100,000 for Australia-based research activities, or up to NZ$100,000 for New Zealand-based research activities.

This funding opportunity aims to harness complementary resources and expertise to develop innovative research and development projects in the area of Earth Observation that will drive the growth of the space industry in both countries.

Open to public and private Australian and New Zealand research organisations, projects should align with industry and end-user needs, addressing major environmental, economic, and social challenges.

For more information and to submit proposals, head to SmartSat CRC.

Further information can be found on the MBIE website.



