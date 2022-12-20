The Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway, north of Wellington, will be fully open to traffic before Christmas. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The New Zealand Transport Agency has revealed a first glimpse of the new Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway, ahead of a phased opening to traffic in time for Christmas.

Photographs released by Waka Kotahi show work on the sweeping 13km road is finally finished after delays due to Covid-19, bad weather, and faulty asphalt.

Associate Transport Minister Kieran McAnulty will open the $445 million motorway at an official ceremony this morning.

Contractors have been working down to the wire to finish the road north of Wellington in time for the holidays.

It will connect to the existing Mackays to Peka Peka motorway to the south, bypass Ōtaki, and eventually link up with another planned road to the north of Levin.

Ōtaki businesses hope more people will choose to stop off in the town now that the noise and dust from state highway traffic have been removed.

Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery regional manager Jetesh Bhula said the road will make journeys in and out of the capital easier, safer and more reliable.

“We know people will be excited to try the new road in time for the holidays, and we’re thrilled to be able to open it before Christmas.”

The phased opening will begin this evening and the road will be fully open by Friday, Bhula said.

“This means that different parts of the road will open in sequence to allow for things like barrier tensioning and final line marking to be carried out. The whole expressway won’t open all at once, and drivers should be prepared for lower speed limits and traffic management over this initial period.”

There are nine new bridges and two underpasses as part of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expresswayproject. Photo / Waka Kotahi

There will be temporarily reduced speed limits at each end of the expressway as it is connected to the existing network- contractors will return in the New Year to finish these sections, Bhula said.

The road has nine new bridges, including one that is 330m long, and two underpasses. Locally designed artwork has been etched into the sides of the bridges for drivers to see as they travel underneath.

There will also be six new wetlands alongside the road to help absorb any rain.

Bhula said people should still expect some congestion during peak holiday traffic as well as people on the road who are just keen to check it out.

“Please enjoy the new road. Our contractors have worked long and hard to open it under some very challenging conditions, including bad weather and Covid-19 staff shortages, and delays in the delivery of materials.

“But be aware there may be a lot of other drivers wanting to experience it too. Expect heavy traffic, drive safely, and make sure you get to your destination safely.”

Ōtaki Books & Co-owner Jacqui Simpson said the new road, which will bypass the town, will make a big difference.

“Once it’s finished and people know they can come out, get a park, cross the road, they can chat and linger and not have the noise and dirt and dust from the traffic.”

The Peka Peka to Ōtaki road is about $13km long and is estimated to cost $445 million. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Black & Co and Sheepskin NZ owner Leon Kingi also felt the change will be positive for Ōtaki.

“The biggest problem at the moment is just trying to cross the road. It’s just full of big trucks and traffic all day. It’s a constant stream.”

A group called Elevate Ōtaki was established to support businesses through the changes, and its chairman Adrian Gregory said the current number of vacant shops should not be seen as an indication of the town’s demise.

He said outlet stores were often transient by nature.

“There’s a lot of vibrant and exciting things happening in the SH1 precinct and the empty shops provide an excellent opportunity for some savvy business owners,” he said.

A new shared path for pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians will be ready to use in February or March next year once a signalised crossing at Marycrest has been completed.







