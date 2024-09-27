The Green Party says the Government’s move to get rid of blanket speed limits disregards evidence about safety and will lead to serious injuries.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown today held a conference in Auckland to unveil new speed limit rules.
The policy removes blanket speed restrictions in a bid to get traffic and economic production moving more efficiently, Brown said.
It aims to get councils and road control agencies to bring in variable reduced speed limits around schools at pick-up and drop-off times and remove a network of 30km/h restrictions on suburban roads in favour of 50km/h limits.
He also raised the possibility of future 120km/h limits on major motorways.
She said the Government is trying to force councils and communities to adopt unsafe speeds on “dangerous rural roads, in areas with lots of pedestrians and around schools for most of the day”.
”Local councils, health professionals and road safety experts from here and around the world have spoken out opposing this senseless policy, outlining the serious harm it will cause,” she said.
She argued that in Auckland, safer speeds were shown to increase trip times by less than 20 seconds on the average 20-minute car journey yet “massively” reduced deaths and serious injuries.
“Is 20 seconds worth the risk of a loved one being lost?” she asked.
”The reality is that people won’t notice getting to their destination seconds earlier, but will notice a family member not making it home.”
She accused Brown of being “dangerously uninformed” and not following a National election policy of promising it would not return higher speeds where it would be unsafe to do so.
However, Brown said in Auckland today it was drunk driving and driving under the influence that were most responsible for the road death toll in the country.
“Alcohol and drugs are the highest contributing factor to fatal crashes on our roads, and that’s why we have increased alcohol breath testing targets and introduced legislation to roll out roadside drug testing to crack down on this reckless behaviour,” he said.
“Over 850,000 more alcohol breath tests were undertaken on our roads in 2023/24 compared to the previous year, saving 37 lives across the country.”
He said councils and road control authorities are still responsible for speed limits but the new policy gives them guidance on how to set speed limits.
Spending will be focused on road maintenance, new road construction and public transport infrastructure, Brown said at the time.
That included a $5.5b swathe being dedicated to fixing potholes, while another $4.6b was earmarked for the maintenance and operations of state highways and local roads (which are jointly funded by councils).
The NZ Transport AgencyWaka Kotahi will spend $7b on state highway improvements – that means building new roads for the state highway network and $6.4b on building new public transport infrastructure and paying subsidies to local councils to operate the network.