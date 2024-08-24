Transport Minister Simeon Brown posts video of him driving to dispel “weird rumours being spread online by trolls" that he doesn’t have a driver’s licence. Photo / X

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has posted a video online of him driving to dispel “weird rumours being spread online by trolls” that he doesn’t have a driver’s licence.

Brown shared a short video today where he is seen driving along Pakuranga Rd in Auckland.

“There’s been some weird rumours being spread online by trolls saying I don’t have my driver’s licence?” the minister says in the video posted to X (formerly Twitter).

“Even some journalists have been picking up on these rumours and asking me some questions.

“I’m the Minister of Transport - of course I’ve got my full driver’s licence.”