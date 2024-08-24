One commenter on his post said, “Keep up the great work!! You’re rolling and their [sic] just trolling.”
Brown took the opportunity during the light-hearted video to emphasise the government’s speed limit policy.
The road he was driving on was Pakuranga Rd where he said: “We are going to reverse the speed limit back to 60km per hour under this government.”
The previous Labour-led Government and Auckland Transport had proposed lower speeds around 358 schools.
But the slowdown would have given hundreds of urban roads 30km/h speed limits and rural roads 60km/h limits.
Brown said blanket speed limit reductions on state highways suppressed economic growth.
Regulation Minister and Act leader David Seymour backed the speed limit change.
In a press release from the Beehive, Seymour said the new rule would require variable speed limits around schools during pick-up and drop-off times.
But it would also enable 110km/h speed limits on new and existing Roads of National Significance.
The speed limit overhaul was part of National and Act’s coalition agreement.
