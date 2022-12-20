Motorists in Dome Valley reporting seal is peeling again. Video / Sarah Primrose

Motorists are being warned of heavy traffic delays on major highways to holiday destinations ahead of Christmas and New Year and have been given a caution that roads may disintegrate in the heat.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has advised holidaymakers to plan ahead before hitting the road in the coming days.

Waka Kotahi director special relationships Waikato/Bay of Plenty said the roads around the Bay of Plenty and Waikato were likely to be busy as the holiday period approached, especially State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty and around Coromandel.

“Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, however, if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination.”

NZTA warns of traffic on roads near holiday destinations ahead of Christmas and New Year. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

The advice is based on Waka Kotahi’s holiday journeys traffic prediction tool’s travel pattern data from last year.

In the Coromandel, northbound traffic on State Highway 25 around Tairua was likely to be very heavy on Christmas Day and early afternoons on Boxing Day and December 27.

Southbound around Tairua would be busy from New Year’s Day and drivers should expect busy traffic throughout the first week of the year in both directions, the agency said.

Elsewhere in the Waikato, southbound on State Highway 1 Karāpiro to Tīrau was likely to be busy from December 23 until December 26 and northbound during the first few days of the new year.

SH2 between Pōkeno and Maramarua was expected to be busy eastbound in the afternoons from 23 December to Boxing Day, and again around New Year.

“Westbound, January 8 is the day to watch with heavy traffic anticipated early afternoon,” it said.

In the Bay of Plenty, traffic was likely to be at its heaviest on SH2 eastbound between Paeroa and Waihi on Monday, December 26 from late morning until early afternoon, and again on January 2.

SH2 will also be busy northbound and southbound between Tauranga and Katikati in the lead-up to Christmas and over New Year.

On State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range west of Tauranga, expect Christmas Eve to Boxing Day to be busy eastbound.

The traffic prediction tool indicated drivers should expect heavy traffic on January 8 between 2 and 4 pm.

Spiers said Waka Kotahi stopped most work before busy holiday travel periods like Christmas and New Year, to minimise disruption to people’s journeys, but leaving at non-peak hours could make travel safer and more enjoyable.

“Be patient when driving this summer so everyone can relax and enjoy the holidays together. Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely. Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

“We also advise that you check that your vehicle is safe to drive before you set off on your summer holiday. Check your tyres have enough tread (the minimum tread is 1.5mm but the more tread, the better the grip). Ensure your lights, wipers and indicators work.

“While many of us are hoping it won’t rain on our parade over the holidays, be aware that roads can show signs of ‘bleeding seal’ or sticky surfaces when temperatures rise. This happens when the bitumen softens and rises above the chip seal road surface. Waka Kotahi contractors will be monitoring road surfaces and can deploy water trucks if needed,” he said.

Motorists heading south into Auckland on SH1 near Dome Valley were troubled by a bad section of road peeling off last week. Photo / Supplied

Spiers said over the summer crews would be undertaking vital work to improve the state of the roads.

“Please slow down, leave space and be patient through roadworks, and most importantly, respect our crews while they undertake this important work on our roads.

“Worksites have traffic management in place to keep our crews safe, and any delays will be kept to a minimum.

”Take regular breaks to stay alert. Allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, no need to rush.”

More than 50 passengers had contacted Fulton Hogan for compensation after their vehicles were damaged due to the newly laid tar seal chip off on State Highway 1 north of Auckland last week.

The road contracting company apologised to motorists after the chip-off affected many motorists on the highway near Dome Valley.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the recent resealing work near Frogpool Farm in Dome Valley fell “short of expectations”.







