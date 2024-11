Emergency services are attending a three-vehicle crash on an off-ramp in Paekākāriki, north of Wellington. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a three-car crash on a Transmission Gully off-ramp north of Wellington.

Police were called to the incident at Paekākāriki, about 40km north of the capital, at about 7.10pm.

“Initial indications are that there have been serious injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.