A trans woman was kicked out of a hotel in this tense exchange with the owner. Video / Supplied

A trans woman was kicked out of a hotel in this tense exchange with the owner. Video / Supplied

A trans woman says she feared for her safety after owners of a Christchurch motel came into her room and confronted her.

Cassie Love, 27, and her partner woke on the second morning of their stay at Whitewood Suites when the owners Mike Woodfield and Elsa Lee came to her door.

A video from Love shows her introducing herself with an outstretched arm, and both Woodfield and Lee not taking up the offer of a handshake.

The footage shows the pair telling Love they want her gone and Love begging them to give her and her partner time to pack up.

In the video Lee also alleges she knows what they have "been doing" and tells Love they have footage of her dressing like a girl.

"Go in the bedroom and f***ing dress and f***ing get out," Woodfield said, "I'm sick of f***ing c***s like you."

Cassie Love felt scared during the incident. Photo / Supplied

Owners Mike Woodfield and Elsa Lee, pictured, are seen in the video confronting Cassie Love and her partner at Whitewood Suites. Photo / via video

Owners Mike Woodfield and Elsa Lee are seen in the video confronting Cassie Love and her partner at Whitewood Suites. Photo / via video

The man then walks deeper into Love's motel room, telling the woman to get the "f***" out of there.

In the recording Love is heard telling the pair they are trying to go and asking them to just let them leave.

Love told the Herald she had "never been so scared".

"Even though I'd been attacked before, at least then I knew that like the public would see it or it was going to be on camera. I felt like this dude was just going to hurt me."

As well as this, she was worried there may have been cameras in the room she was staying in because prior to this Love said she'd only taken three steps outside the door in her women's clothing.

She also alleged her partner was in her underwear with her breasts exposed when Woodfield walked in.

"I was so worried for my partner and myself. Like how can I protect her and me and get out of this," Love claimed.

Cassie Love is still impacted by the incident. Photo / Supplied

Cassie Love was left fearing for her safety. Photo / Supplied

After the incident Love said the dysphoria she felt was "insane" and she couldn't understand why Woodfield was continuing to misgender her when speaking about the situation with other media.

"I haven't been that person for 10 years."

Gender dysphoria describes the distress or feeling of unease a person may feel if there is a discrepancy between their sex assigned at birth and their gender identity.

The Whitewood Suite owners were approached for comment but are yet to respond. In a statement to Stuff, Woodfield said gender had nothing to do with it and alleged the guests were smoking cannabis – an allegation Love denied.

She believed she was targeted because she was trans and said the allegation she may have been using cannabis in the room was untrue.

Woodfield alleged to Stuff the couple were given 10 minutes notice, however Love again denied this.

Owners Mike Woodfield, pictured, and Elsa Lee are seen in the video confronting Cassie Love and her partner at Whitewood Suites. Photo / via video

Despite allegedly misgendering Love in a written statement to the company, claiming it was because she used her birth name at check-in, Woodfield said he had no issue with trans people.

When Lee called the police Love said she didn't mention the allegation of drugs, only claims that love had been dressing like a woman and that she may have used an E-cigarette.

"The burden of proof for women, trans women and queer people is far too high. I could have worn a body cam the whole time and people would still be saying what he did was right."