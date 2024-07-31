YMP A were too good for LPSC Traktion in Poverty Bay club hockey weekend action. They won 5-2 with Tamany Tuhou (on the ball) a key part of their performance as Traktion's Henry Watson stands in his path. Photo / Tony Scragg
By Tony Scragg
YMP A continued their winning ways as they brushed aside Lytton Paikea Sports Club Traktion 5-2 to preserve their unbeaten 2024 run in Poverty Bay men’s club hockey at the weekend.
The big two in the women’s competition, YMP A and GMC Green, were in imperious form as they rumbled towards what is looking like an inevitable final match-up.
Both YMP men and Traktion fought tooth and nail in the early stages of their clash on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve, but a couple of goals proved the catalyst for the defending champions taking control.
The A team have strength in all departments and this superiority came to the fore as they eased to victory in the first weekend of the top-four round robin.
By keeping their opponents scoreless — although Waituhi had some good chances — the students have the top spot at this early stage.
The match was a tightly contested affair in the first half, with both sides creating scoring opportunities.
However, Boys’ High managed to finish off three of their many chances — including a penalty corner, which would have pleased coach Wade Manson — to run out comfortable victors in a solid warm-up for a tough Super 8 secondary school campaign in Rotorua that starts on Monday.
LPSC Resene Masters produced a clinical performance in dismantling arch-rivals YMP B 5-0, with Matt Skuse bagging a double.
However, while the Masters won on the field, they lost off it — an error on their team card resulting in the points being awarded to YMP B.
That sets up a mouth-watering rematch this weekend as the two sides renew their traditional rivalry.
Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green were in devastating form in the women’s competition, crushing Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI 13-0.
It consolidated the Green Machine’s second placing on the table, while Girls’ High will want to quickly consign that one to history after struggling to make inroads against a rampant GMC side.
YMP A women remained on track for a perfect season as they cruised to an 8-0 whitewash of PGG Wrighton Ngātapa.
The country club struggled to penetrate the YMP defence, who turned every Ngātapa attacking foray into a counter-attacking opportunity and finished off in style to stay at the summit of the table.