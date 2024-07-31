Though they are the title favourites, they are second on the points standings after one game.





LPSC Traktion's Josh Lardelli is confronted by YMP A's Thomas Rutene. Poverty Bay men's club hockey reigning champions YMP won 5-2. Photo / Tony Scragg

Gisborne Boys’ High First XI jumped to the top with a 3-0 victory over Waituhi in an entertaining Friday-night game.

By keeping their opponents scoreless — although Waituhi had some good chances — the students have the top spot at this early stage.

The match was a tightly contested affair in the first half, with both sides creating scoring opportunities.

However, Boys’ High managed to finish off three of their many chances — including a penalty corner, which would have pleased coach Wade Manson — to run out comfortable victors in a solid warm-up for a tough Super 8 secondary school campaign in Rotorua that starts on Monday.

LPSC Resene Masters produced a clinical performance in dismantling arch-rivals YMP B 5-0, with Matt Skuse bagging a double.

However, while the Masters won on the field, they lost off it — an error on their team card resulting in the points being awarded to YMP B.

That sets up a mouth-watering rematch this weekend as the two sides renew their traditional rivalry.

Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green were in devastating form in the women’s competition, crushing Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI 13-0.

It consolidated the Green Machine’s second placing on the table, while Girls’ High will want to quickly consign that one to history after struggling to make inroads against a rampant GMC side.

YMP A women remained on track for a perfect season as they cruised to an 8-0 whitewash of PGG Wrighton Ngātapa.

The country club struggled to penetrate the YMP defence, who turned every Ngātapa attacking foray into a counter-attacking opportunity and finished off in style to stay at the summit of the table.

LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea women have surged into business end-of the-season form, registering back-to-back victories.

A 2-0 win against GMC Kowahi on Saturday was followed by a 3-0 triumph over Ngātapa on Monday night.

The Paikea side’s attacking partnership is beginning to flourish at a crucial stage of the season.







