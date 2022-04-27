Detective Inspector Karen Bright speaks to the media about recent ram-raid burglaries. Video / NZ Herald

Police say they are "concerned" about the spate of ram-raids that have impacted a number of businesses across Auckland over the past few months.

Counties Manukau Police detective inspector Karen Bright told a news conference that police were aware of the spike in ram-raids across the country.

Ram-raids were not a new thing, she said. They weren't an issue just in Auckland, but across New Zealand. She said in recent months there had been an increase in these types of crimes.

"I want to express our concern about this type of offending," Bright said.

Bright said the spike in crime involved young people and that one of the concerns police had was the offending was a "tragedy waiting to happen".

Bright said she wanted to reassure business owners that police were taking the offending seriously and would continue to investigate the incidents.

Some of the offenders were as young as 11 years old, Bright said. The type of offending included involving stolen cars and was in part driven by social media.

Bright said there had been instances recently where bollards had prevented ram-raids.

"We are using a range of tools to address these," she said, which included increasing patrols.

She said social media was a motivator of some of the offending. Police were engaged with social media companies, she said.

There was raft of reasons young people, some as young as 11, would be out in the middle of the night, she said.

There were wider issues, including education and family dynamics, as well as the role of social media, Bright said.

"Our biggest worry, besides the impact on retail, was the impact this could have on young people, and they want to prevent a tragedy from happening," she said.

"We are really worried. This type of offending ... it causes harm", Bright said, to retail businesses and young people.

This is something that is a bigger issue than just for police to deal with, she said.

Bright said it was a wider community problem as to why 11 year olds were out in the middle of the night.

"It's something that could only be addressed by police, communities and partner agencies," she said.

Bright said these were not sophisticated crimes and there was a high rate of enforcement.

On contacting social media companies in relation to the offending, Bright said they had been really good to deal with.

"All social media companies have been really responsive to us," she said.

Bright said bollards were something worth installing and that they do deter offending, however she acknowledged the cost, especially for small businesses.

Bright said police would investigate every offence.

"We are taking it seriously," she said. She added that when retailers went to police with the information they did act on it.

"We are actively patrolling throughout the night ... we are stopping cars in the night that have three-to-five juveniles," the detective inspector said.

One of the tragedies police wanted to avoid was young people driving in a stolen car and crashing, she said.

Shopping centre and petrol station targetted

Overnight a West Auckland petrol station was targeted by four vehicles, saved only by a bollard - hours after a South Auckland shopping centre was the scene of a brazen ram raid with a group of young offenders using three stolen vehicles to smash into shops in an Ormiston mall.

Police said eight offenders used four vehicles to try to access GAS Kaurilands petrol station in Titirangi last night.

"Police understand bollards at the petrol station have prevented the offenders from gaining access to the store."

The group fled from the petrol station before police arrived.

Kaurilands GAS service station owner Kanna Sharma. Photo / Adam Pearse

The owner of the petrol station, Kanna Sharma, moved from India to New Zealand in 2002 in search of a better life for himself and his whānau.

However, these incidents caused Sharma to question his decision.

"I thought New Zealand was a safe place," he said.

One man, who did not want to be identified, witnessed the entire incident as he was walking his dog yesterday evening.

He saw the four vehicles, which appeared to include two Toyota Hiluxes and two hatchbacks.

The man said the vehicles came down Atkinson Rd towards the intersection with Kaurilands Rd, where both the service station and the dairy were located.

The offenders, of which the man could see about five, reportedly checked out the dairy first before moving on to the service station.

One of the Hiluxes then proceeded to reverse into the door of the service station at least twice.

The man said an argument broke out between some of the offenders as to whether they should escape the scene when it became clear they might not be able to gain access to the service station.

The man was surprised at how brazen the offenders were, considering how many vehicles were passing by as well as bystanders.

The man said he yelled at the offenders to stop but they ignored him, seemingly focused only on their mission.

The incident was over in about 20 minutes.

"I feel for the owners, it must be pretty disheartening," he said.

A neighbour close to the service station also watched the incident unfold and cited how fearful she was.

"It was terrifying."

She said there appeared to be one offender - a man who looked to be in his 30s - marshalling the cars on the road as the ram-raid took place.

She said it had been about the third incident of that kind in recent months which had forced her to upgrade the security at her own home.

Sharma said the reinforced glass door into the service station was smashed in multiple places and one bollard had been completely broken off during the incident.

He said the service station's alarm went off about 8.30pm yesterday. He and six associates worked until 2am today to make the service station operational today.

Police are investigating both incidents and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting P050376175.

Information could also be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

One of the bollards was broken during the attempted break in last night. Photo / Adam Pearse

It was the second time this year businesses in the area had been ram-raided.

In January, offenders used a vehicle to attempt a break-in at the Kaurilands Superette and Sharma's business was also hit.

Sharma felt young offenders needed to be held to account.

"I think there needs to be a law change for minors … they get away scot-free."

Last night's raid attempts follow an early morning ram-raid at a Four Square in Thames on Monday.

The owner of Martina Four Square, Jaswinder Singh, was feeling "frustrated" and "sick" after his store was targetted for the fourth time since December.

Offenders smashed their way through the front of the Martina Four Square on Monday. Photo / Facebook

Around 1.20am on Monday, at least four offenders used a car to smash their way in.

Singh said the offenders tried to steal cigarettes but were unsuccessful as damaged counters blocked their way to the cabinet.

But the consequences that Singh is now facing are significant.

To replace the counter alone will cost around $16,000 he said. In the raid, the offenders damaged the Lotto counter which means Singh has not been able to sell Lotto tickets since and doesn't know when he'll be able to again.

Martina Four Square in Thames has been ram raided four times since December. Photo / Facebook

The entrance is currently boarded up and the price of repairs, a roller door and bollards could cost the landlord of the building up to $20,000, said Singh.

Singh said it was too easy for offenders to get away with what they do and rules needed to be tougher to stop the ram-raids.

"They know they can do whatever they like and they can walk away easily."

National MP Mark Mitchell said the police pursuit policy was contributing to the increase in ram raids and crime.

"They [offenders] know they can come out and commit crime and there's very little chance of them being stopped or arrested by police," Mitchell told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

He said the youth justice system was dealing with a "tsunami" of juvenile offending and that New Zealand has never seen the level of crime it currently is.

"So, they're released almost immediately back out on to the street and are reoffending again and the police are having to try and pick up the pieces again."

Under 18-year-olds are treated differently to adults in the criminal justice system in New Zealand.

Children aged 9 or younger would not be made responsible for crime committed but Oranga Tamariki would be notified, as stated by Youth Law.

Children aged between 10 and 13 would only be made responsible if suspected of committing or helping with murder or manslaughter.

Those aged 12 or 13 could be dealt with by the youth justice system if they are charged with a serious offence with a maximum penalty of jail for at least 14 years or have offended before, and the maximum penalty was more than 10 years but less than 14 years in jail.

Every other offence would be dealt with by Oranga Tamariki.

Youth aged between 14 and 17 can be formally charged and prosecuted for any offence.

Most offences would go through the youth justice system and offenders could be issued a warning or formal caution by the police, referred to a police youth aid for alternative action, referred to family group conferences or arrested and charged through youth court.

Serious offences like murder, manslaughter, arson, and serious offences committed by 17-year-olds are dealt with through the adult criminal courts.

"Thrill-seeking" thieves are committing increasingly brazen ram raids on Auckland shops that are in danger of becoming repeat targets for "audacious" young burglars.

CCTV image of a brazen ram raid involving three cars and 16 people at the Ormiston Town Centre in south Auckland in the early hours of April 26. Image / Newshub

The latest victim of yesterday's daring blitz says it is concerned about the increase in incidents in Auckland and is upping security following the early morning attack.

Security and cleaning staff were placed in danger as three stolen vehicles smashed into east Auckland's Ormiston Town Centre shopping centre about 1.10am yesterday, police say.

Electronic items and clothing were among the goods stolen by the group, who fled in two of the cars.