Traffic update: Expect long delays as holidaymakers head home

Traffic building on Old North Road as drivers wait to get onto SH16. Photo / Supplied

The long drive home has started for holidaymakers as they head back from the beach and bach to major centres.

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warned some motorists could expect up to 12 hours of solid traffic, especially around Auckland and Northland, as people returned home following the Waitangi long weekend.

The agency is advising motorists to be prepared for bumper-to-bumper travel on sections of State Highway 1.

Those coming back from Northland can expect to face heavy traffic all day until 9pm between Wellsford and Puhoi.

As of this afternoon, traffic was building between Wellsford and Puhoi.

PLAN AHEAD: We’re anticipating increased traffic on highways around Auckland/Northland TODAY (08 Feb) as road users return home following the long weekend. Check where traffic is expected to be busy and plan your journey in advance: https://t.co/q170jtPZPY. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ZHfRoRlhJZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 7, 2021

NZTA warned road users to plan ahead and choose alternate routes with roads expected to be busy until 8pm this evening.

Traffic was heavy heading into Auckland from the North, with congestion from Wellsford to Puhoi.

The alternative route of SH16 via Helensville was also congested, especially around Old North Rd.

An image sent in by a motorist this afternoon shows a long queue of vehicles backed up on Old North Rd waiting to get onto SH16.

From the south traffic was building from Bombay to Papakura.

Travelling home after the long weekend? We expect southbound traffic on #SH1 from Ōtaki to be busy today, Mon 8 Feb, between 10am and 6pm, peaking between 11amm and 5pm. To help avoid delays, visit https://t.co/1AvOVjvnKz pic.twitter.com/bsT0SwpvhG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) February 7, 2021

Waka Kotahi says holidaymakers travelling into the capital can also expect a lengthy journey along the Kapiti Coast, with the heaviest traffic expected between 11am and 5pm.

The highway from Otaki was expected to be busy from 10am.