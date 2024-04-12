Auckland Harbour Bridge is gridlocked after an accident on the south-bound lane ahead of the school holidays. Photo / NZTA

Auckland Harbour Bridge is gridlocked after an accident on the south-bound lane ahead of the school holidays. Photo / NZTA

Traffic on Auckland Harbour Bridge is gridlocked with large tail backs forming in both directions after a serious crash blocked multiple lanes this afternoon.

It comes as the school holiday-makers begin their exodus begins from the city.

Police said a person is critically injured after a collision between a truck and motorbike heading south over the bridge about 1.40pm

“One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition. Two south-bound lanes are closed and motorists are being advised to expect delays or to postpone travel.”

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Thre lanes on the city-bound side have been blocked.

A north-bound lane that was previously closed has now reopened.

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi urged motorists to pass with care and expect delays.

UPDATE - 1:45PM

Traffic is building fast and beginning to back up in both directions.

The queue stretches back to Spaghetti Junction city-side and past the Northcote Rd on-ramp on the North Shore.

The crash is also affecting Onewa Rd with a long queue forming to get onto the motorway.

Traffic is backing up in both directions after multiple lanes were blocked on Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Google

More to come