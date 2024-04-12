Voyager 2023 media awards
Traffic: Serious crash blocked three Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes as holidaymakers start to flee city

Auckland Harbour Bridge is gridlocked after an accident on the south-bound lane ahead of the school holidays. Photo / NZTA

Traffic on Auckland Harbour Bridge is gridlocked with large tail backs forming in both directions after a serious crash blocked multiple lanes this afternoon.

It comes as the school holiday-makers begin their exodus begins from the city.

Police said a person is critically injured after a collision between a truck and motorbike heading south over the bridge about 1.40pm

“One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition. Two south-bound lanes are closed and motorists are being advised to expect delays or to postpone travel.”

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Thre lanes on the city-bound side have been blocked.

A north-bound lane that was previously closed has now reopened.

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi urged motorists to pass with care and expect delays.

Traffic is building fast and beginning to back up in both directions.

The queue stretches back to Spaghetti Junction city-side and past the Northcote Rd on-ramp on the North Shore.

The crash is also affecting Onewa Rd with a long queue forming to get onto the motorway.

Traffic is backing up in both directions after multiple lanes were blocked on Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Google
More to come

