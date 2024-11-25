Calls to overhaul NCEA level one, Wellington City Council gets the axe out and New Auckland CBD police station.

Traffic is once again flowing freely on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a crash brought it to a standstill near Mt Wellington and Penrose.

At least four cars were stopped across northbound lanes of State Highway 1 following the incident and police were in attendance at the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said the nearby Southeastern Highway on- and off-ramps were closed due to the crash.

“Take extra care and expect delays through this area until lanes can be cleared,” the agency said.