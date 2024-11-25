Advertisement
Traffic: Southern Motorway moving again after multiple-vehicle crash in northbound lanes

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Calls to overhaul NCEA level one, Wellington City Council gets the axe out and New Auckland CBD police station.

Traffic is once again flowing freely on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a crash brought it to a standstill near Mt Wellington and Penrose.

At least four cars were stopped across northbound lanes of State Highway 1 following the incident and police were in attendance at the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said the nearby Southeastern Highway on- and off-ramps were closed due to the crash.

“Take extra care and expect delays through this area until lanes can be cleared,” the agency said.

The NZTA said the lanes were fully reopened at 10.10am but motorists should continue to allow extra time as the congestion slowly eases.

Police have been approached for comment.

Live traffic data showed congestion had caused a queue of traffic almost 6km long after the crash, from the Southeastern Highway interchange to Highbrook Dr.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

