A Trucvk hit the Penrose Rd overbridge, blocking a southbound lane on the Southern Motorway. Video / Supplied

An oversized vehicle has hit an overbridge, blocking a southbound lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the lane will remain blocked for "some time this afternoon" after the incident at the Penrose Rd overbridge, with 45-minute delays for motorists heading south.

Structural engineers were on the way to the accident, according to the transport agency's latest update.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the lane will remain blocked for "some time this afternoon" after the incident at the Penrose Rd overbridge. Photo / Supplied

Southbound traffic has built up from Penrose, through Spaghetti Junction, and on to the Northern Motorway.

Waka Kotahi's traffic map shows southbound traffic is crawling at about 10km/h.

Traffic has backed up from Penrose to the Harbour Bridge after an oversized vehicle hit the Penrose Rd overbridge. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Motorists should delay their travel or use the Southwestern and Northwestern alternative routes.