“Police will be working with NZTA and Auckland Transport throughout the morning in case road closures and diversions are required.”

It usually takes 40 minutes to make the 56km journey from Mercer to central Auckland in off-peak traffic, according to Google Maps.

The rally is protesting the flying of flags other than the New Zealand flag, Tamaki wrote on social media.

“[It] will be a Patriotic Parade down Auckland’s Motorway, New Zealand Flags proudly flying … Auckland Domain is our home ground of National significance, the home of our National War Memorial honouring those who fought for our faith, freedoms and flag.”

The protest comes three days Auckland roads were clogged during the late-morning peak when thousands marched across Auckland’s Harbour Bridge in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill.

More than 10,000 people were reported to have joined the Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi, many waving the Māori Tino Rangatiratanga flag, and the United Tribes/He Whakaputanga flag.

Tamaki wrote that “particularly the Māori sovereignty flags, Palestine sovereignty flags and Khalistan (Indian Sikh) sovereignty flags” should be banned.

Destiny Church told its followers on social media not to forget their “merch tees”, such as “Make NZ Great Again”, “I AM WOMAN”, “God Defend NZ” and “Jesus Is King”.

Tamaki and his supporters have a long history of public protest, including against the Civil Union Act 20 years ago and more recently in relation to Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Destiny Church founders Brian and Hannah Tamaki in court for their trial over breaching Covid-19 public health laws. Photo / Mike Scott

Tamaki, wife Hannah and two other Destiny Church members are currently on trial, accused of violating Covid-19 restrictions at lockdown protests at the Auckland Domain three years ago.

Hei faces up to six months in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if found guilty of four counts of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Tamaki was also accused on three occasions of violating his bail conditions by continuing to attend the rallies after his initial arrest. However, the alleged bail breaches did not result in new criminal charges and are not part of the trial.

This week, Tamaki claimed the public witnessed “division and hatred” at the Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi and Treaty Principles Bill debate.

Parliament descended into chaos during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill this week when one of Te Pāti Māori’s new members was ejected from the House.

Hīkoi participants march in Hamilton on day four of a journey to Wellington to protest various issues, including the Act Party’s Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Mike Scott

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Naila Hassan said there were no significant issues at the hīkoi, part of the journey of thousands around the North Island to Wellington this week.

“What we saw was a large crowd of people demonstrating peacefully as part of a permitted event. We’re pleased with the peaceful actions of hīkoi participants and how well motorists responded to periods of significant disruption.”

