“Police will be working with NZTA and Auckland Transport throughout the morning in case road closures and diversions are required.”
It usually takes 40 minutes to make the 56km journey from Mercer to central Auckland in off-peak traffic, according to Google Maps.
The rally is protesting the flying of flags other than the New Zealand flag, Tamaki wrote on social media.
“[It] will be a Patriotic Parade down Auckland’s Motorway, New Zealand Flags proudly flying … Auckland Domain is our home ground of National significance, the home of our National War Memorial honouring those who fought for our faith, freedoms and flag.”
Tamaki was also accused on three occasions of violating his bail conditions by continuing to attend the rallies after his initial arrest. However, the alleged bail breaches did not result in new criminal charges and are not part of the trial.
This week, Tamaki claimed the public witnessed “division and hatred” at the Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi and Treaty Principles Bill debate.
Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Naila Hassan said there were no significant issues at the hīkoi, part of the journey of thousands around the North Island to Wellington this week.
“What we saw was a large crowd of people demonstrating peacefully as part of a permitted event. We’re pleased with the peaceful actions of hīkoi participants and how well motorists responded to periods of significant disruption.”
