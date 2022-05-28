Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays after a crash on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

Motorists are facing heavy delays heading north into Auckland following a crash on the Southern Motorway.

The accident left a northbound lane blocked on the motorway near the Mt Wellington off-ramp, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

The lane has since reopened but those using the busy stretch of State Highway 1 are being warned to expect delays in the area.

Earlier emergency teams were at the site, with motorists warned to expect delays and to pass the crash scene with care.

Traffic was backed up to the Highbrook Dr on-ramp, the transport agency said.