Traffic: Crash on Southern Motorway causes delays

A crash has blocked a lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway, causing traffic to back up over 6km.
The crash blocked a right northbound lane just after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway off-ramp on State Highway 1.
It has since been cleared, but Waka Kotahi NZTA is asking motorists to expect delays.
Heavy traffic continues to build along the motorway, past the Mt Wellington Highway and to the Princes St off-ramp north of Ōtāhuhu.
Response crews are currently at the site of the crash, the transport agency said.