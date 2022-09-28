Traffic: Crash on Southern Motorway causes delays

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Southern Motorway which is causing delays northbound. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash has blocked a lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway, causing traffic to back up over 6km.

The crash blocked a right northbound lane just after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway off-ramp on State Highway 1.

It has since been cleared, but Waka Kotahi NZTA is asking motorists to expect delays.

Heavy traffic continues to build along the motorway, past the Mt Wellington Highway and to the Princes St off-ramp north of Ōtāhuhu.

A crash has caused major delays along the Southern Motorway. Photo / Google Maps

Response crews are currently at the site of the crash, the transport agency said.

UPDATE 3:35PM

This crash is now fully clear. Expect delays as congestion eases. ^LB https://t.co/ZZqf785Tyh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2022

UPDATE 3:15PM

The right lane remains blocked with response crews on site. Merge left with care and expect delays. ^LB https://t.co/ZZqf785Tyh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2022