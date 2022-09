Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Southern Motorway which is causing delays northbound. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Southern Motorway which is causing delays northbound. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash has blocked a lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway, causing traffic to back up over 4km.

The crash blocked a right northbound lane just after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway off-ramp on State Highway 1.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is asking motorists to expect delays, as heavy traffic has built along the motorway and past the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp.

Response crews are currently at the site of the crash, the transport agency said.

UPDATE 3:15PM

The right lane remains blocked with response crews on site. Merge left with care and expect delays. ^LB https://t.co/ZZqf785Tyh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2022