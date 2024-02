Homicide investigation under way at Kāinga Ora estate, Golriz Ghahraman faces a fourth charge as her court date gets pushed back and what sparked mass Albert Park evacuation in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway is creating delays this afternoon.

The rightmost southbound lane on State Highway 20 was blocked about 1pm, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

“Please drive with care and expect delays,” NZTA said.

Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash at 12.53pm. There were no serious injuries, a spokeswoman said.

A near-4km backlog trailed back from the crash to the Maioro St ramps by 1.30pm.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY -1:00PM

Due to a crash on #SH1 the right southbound lane is blocked before Hillsborough Rd. Please drive with care and expect some delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/Dk0JEuz4k1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 27, 2024