Traffic chaos: Gridlock on Auckland motorway after crashes

Traffic is at a standstill both northbound and southbound on sections of Auckland's Southern Motorway after crashes this afternoon.
The right hand lane of the motorway was blocked due to a crash around 1pm near the Tecoma St off-ramp.
While the lane has now been reopened, traffic is backlogged.
One motorist told the Herald the motorway resembled a "carpark".
NZTA has urged motorists to "be patient while regular traffic resumes."
Meanwhile, delays are also in order for many northbound motorists after a crash near the Khyber Pass offramp.
The centre lane is closed.