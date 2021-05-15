Traffic chaos: Gridlock on Auckland motorway after crashes

Motorists face delays on the Southern Motorway after a crash earlier blocked a lane. Photo / NZTA

Traffic is at a standstill both northbound and southbound on sections of Auckland's Southern Motorway after crashes this afternoon.

The right hand lane of the motorway was blocked due to a crash around 1pm near the Tecoma St off-ramp.

While the lane has now been reopened, traffic is backlogged.

FINAL UPDATE 1:50PM

The road is now fully CLEAR, following a prior crash on SH1 near Tecoma St off-ramp. Thank you for passing carefully, please be patient while regular traffic flow resumes. ^AP https://t.co/W6Wk5kidzS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 15, 2021

One motorist told the Herald the motorway resembled a "carpark".

NZTA has urged motorists to "be patient while regular traffic resumes."

Meanwhile, delays are also in order for many northbound motorists after a crash near the Khyber Pass offramp.

The centre lane is closed.