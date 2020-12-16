Traffic backs up on SH2 through Hawke's Bay after large pipes fall from truck

A witness said a crane was on site to clear the obstruction. Photo / Supplied

Traffic has backed up on State Highway 2 south of Paki Paki in Hawke's Bay this morning after large pipes fell from a truck.

NZTA advised road users to expect delays while the road is down to one lane under stop/go management.

An NZTA spokesperson said stop/go management had been in place since 6am following a truck crash which caused items such as large pipes fell from the truck.

A crane has been onsite since 7am and the obstruction was still being cleared at 9.15am.

A police spokesperson, who described the fallen items as "scaffolding and planks" said police were notified at 7.48am.

Police attended at 8.04am and left shortly after.