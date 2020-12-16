Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Traffic backs up on SH2 through Hawke's Bay after large pipes fall from truck

Quick Read

A witness said a crane was on site to clear the obstruction. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today

Traffic has backed up on State Highway 2 south of Paki Paki in Hawke's Bay this morning after large pipes fell from a truck.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

NZTA advised road users to expect delays while the road is down to one lane under stop/go management.

An NZTA spokesperson said stop/go management had been in place since 6am following a truck crash which caused items such as large pipes fell from the truck.

A crane has been onsite since 7am and the obstruction was still being cleared at 9.15am.

A police spokesperson, who described the fallen items as "scaffolding and planks" said police were notified at 7.48am.

Police attended at 8.04am and left shortly after.

Traffic is backed up on SH2 south of Paki Paki.
Traffic is backed up on SH2 south of Paki Paki.