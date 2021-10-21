Traffic: Auckland's Southwestern Motorway closed after four truck pile-up

Crash on Auckland's SouthWestern Motorway this morning, citybound. Video / Supplied

All northbound lanes of Auckland's Southwestern Motorway are closed after four trucks collided leaving at least one person with moderate injuries.

Diversions are currently in place after the crash at the exit to Maioro St.

Motorists are instead getting off the motorway at Hillsborough.

Video of the crash shows a massive backlog of traffic, while police and St John Ambulance are at the scene.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the crash just before 8.30am.

UPDATE 9:05 AM

Northbound lanes on #SH20 are now CLOSED between Maioro St on- and off-ramps. Expect delays and follow the detour from Maioro St to New Windsor Rd, to Blockhouse Bay Rd, to Great North Rd onto SH16. ^LB https://t.co/mkBfzuB4wU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 21, 2021

"At this stage, police are aware that at least one person has sustained injuries and are awaiting an assessment of those."

Northbound traffic is currently being diverted off the motorway at the Maioro St off-ramp and back on via the on-ramp.

Morning commuter traffic is being diverted. Photo / Michael Craig

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if at all possible this morning.