The tractor was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived. Photo / Supplied

The Porangahau Volunteer Fire Brigade was called out to a rural address on Mangaorapa Rd, Central Hawke's Bay, on Monday morning to respond to a tractor on fire.

The tractor was fully ablaze on arrival but the brigade was able to douse the flames using foam, preventing it spreading to a nearby woolshed.

The cause was suspected to be a bird nest in the engine of the tractor.