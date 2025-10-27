Lion’s mane (Cyanea rosea) are the largest species of jellyfish in New Zealand waters. Photo / Alex Robertson

Toxic tourist: Jellyfish warning for Northland and Auckland coasts as waters warm up

Lion’s mane (Cyanea rosea) are the largest species of jellyfish in New Zealand waters. Photo / Alex Robertson

A beautiful visitor to Auckland’s beaches should be admired but given a wide berth, according to a jellyfish expert.

Lion’s mane (Cyanea rosea) are the largest species of jellyfish seen in New Zealand and often wash up on Northland and Auckland beaches, generally in warmer months.

The warning from Niwa emeritus researcher and jellyfish expert Dr Dennis Gordon to steer clear comes after several sightings on Hauraki Gulf beaches.

“As soon as the days start to get longer and there’s more daylight, you get a bloom of more plankton,” Gordon said.

“When there is more plant plankton, there’s more animal plankton, which means you get more shrimps and things – and jellyfish feed on those small crustaceans.”