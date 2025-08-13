Jellyfish lie on the shore near the Gravelines nuclear power plant in Gravelines, northern France, on August 12, 2025. Photo / Sameer Al-Doumy, AFP

A nuclear power plant in northern France hit by a jellyfish invasion was getting back online on Wednesday, operator EDF said, with service restored at the first of four closed reactors.

The Gravelines facility near Dunkirk on the French coast is the largest nuclear power plant in western Europe, with six 900 megawatt reactors.

Four of its reactors were shut down on Sunday and Monday after a swarm of jellyfish clogged cooling pumps.

“Reactor No 6 restarted at 7:30am this morning,” an EDF spokeswoman told AFP, adding that work was still going on to bring three other reactors back online “in the coming days”.

The plant’s two other units are offline for maintenance.