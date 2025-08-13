The incident had not affected the safety of the facilities, personnel or the environment, the operator said.
The Gravelines plant was also disrupted by jellyfish in the 1990s, and the creatures have caused plants to close in the past in the United States, Sweden and Japan.
Experts say overfishing, plastic pollution and climate change have created conditions allowing jellyfish to thrive and reproduce.
Nuclear power accounts for around three-fifths of French electricity output and the country boasts one of the globe’s largest nuclear power programmes.
France has 18 nuclear power plants with a total of 57 reactors.
-Agence France-Presse