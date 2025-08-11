Four reactors at EDF's Gravelines station were taken offline; diagnostics are underway to restart them. Photo / Sameer al-Doumy, AFP

A French nuclear power plant has been completely shut down after its systems were overwhelmed by a swarm of jellyfish.

Four of the reactors at EDF’s Gravelines station were taken offline on Sunday and Monday after a “massive and unpredictable presence” of the sea creatures in its cooling systems.

The French power company said no one had been injured after the arrival of the jellyfish in the filter drums of the site’s pumping stations. Teams were carrying out diagnostics checks in an effort to restart the four units safely.

“These shutdowns resulted from the massive and unpredictable presence of jellyfish in the filter drums of the pumping stations, located in the non-nuclear part of the facilities,” EDF said on its website.

“They had no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment.”