Total fire ban in Whangārei and Kaipara due to extreme fire risk

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor (left) says a total fire ban in Whangārei and Kaipara is needed as the region dries out.

A total fire ban is in place in Whangārei and Kaipara from Christmas Eve as the fire risk is deemed extreme.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor said this means that from 8am Christmas Eve no open air fires are permitted across the Whangārei and Kaipara districts and all fire permits have been suspended.

The ban on private use of fireworks also remains in place in the Karikari peninsula and Ahipara township.

"It's very important people follow the fire ban and don't light any outside fires or let off fireworks," Taylor said.

"It's too risky. In the current hot and dry conditions a stray ember or firework could easily start a fire which would quickly spread."

The Far North remains in a restricted fire season but fire permits are still suspended in the area until further notice due to the weather conditions.

"It's still very dry in the Far North but we are expecting some rain to come through the area over the next few days," Taylor said.

"We will continue to monitor the conditions and fire danger level. Fire permits will be reinstated when it's safe to do so and when there is less risk of a fire getting out of control.

"We need the people of Northland, and those planning a holiday in Northland, to do their part to prevent a wildfire this summer."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for more tips on how you can reduce the risk of fire this Summer.