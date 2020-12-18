Fire restrictions across NZ: Northland 'near extreme' danger

Dry conditions mean fire restrictions or bans are in place for Northland, Auckland and the central North Island. Photo / Liz Garton, RNZ

A total fire ban has been called for Central Otago, and Northlanders are being warned of near-extreme fire danger levels.

Fire and Emergency NZ is urging Northlanders to hold off lighting fires this weekend and early next week, as strong winds are expected to fan any flames.

The region is already in a restricted fire season - meaning permits are required before people can light a fire - but this weekend the fire risk is expected to rise and all permits already issued have been suspended.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor said strong winds were expected to gust through the region from Sunday to Tuesday, increasing the fire danger.

"We've suspended all permits this weekend because of the increased fire danger, and ask everyone in Northland to please not light any fires during this period of extreme fire danger," Taylor said.

"The strong winds increase the likelihood of a wildfire spreading and make it harder for firefighters to control a fire if one did start.

"Anyone who has lit a fire recently should also check the burn site is completely out so the wind doesn't cause it to flare up. Dig them up, pour water over them and check with the back of your hand there is no heat. Let's all do our part to stop a devastating wildfire happening in Northland."

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says there an extreme fire danger for Northland from this weekend.

The whole of the Far North, Whangārei and Kaipara districts moved into a restricted fire season from Monday, meaning a permit may be required to light a fire and people will be required to follow the conditions listed.

Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour will be in a prohibited fire season - meaning no open-air fires are allowed on the island.

The private use of fireworks is also banned in the Karikari Peninsula and Ahipara township - including the surrounding areas.

Dry conditions in Auckland, Central North Island, Canterbury

Restrictions are in place for fires in the Auckland mainland area from today, and all outdoor fires are banned on the Hauraki Gulf Islands. On Wednesday, restrictions were imposed for the "Pumicelands" area of Taupō, Rotorua and Tauranga.

As of 8am Friday 18 December, Auckland mainland is in a Restricted Fire Season.



⛔️All the Hauraki Gulf Islands are in a Prohibited Fire Season - meaning no outdoor fires are allowed on the Islands. This Total Fire Ban has been in place since Monday 14 December. pic.twitter.com/qeY4bzpEtW — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) December 17, 2020

On Wednesday, a ban on fireworks was announced for places in Canterbury, following a large fire in the Port Hills that threatened homes before being brought under control on Saturday.

That fire followed a series of vegetation fires in the Port Hills earlier in the month, which Fire and Emergency NZ said began under suspicious circumstances.

A major fire swept through the hills in 2017, causing millions of dollars of damage.

• Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for more tips on how you can reduce the risk of fire.

- With RNZ